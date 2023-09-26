Food Standards Australia (FSANZ) is calling for public comment on the world's first genetically-modified banana.
If approved, the banana will become Australia's first genetically modified fruit available for cultivation and consumption.
"This is the first whole GM fruit assessed by FSANZ and, if approved, would also be a world-first approval for a GM banana," FSANZ chief exec Dr Sandra Cuthbert said.
After 20 years of work on the project, Queensland University of Technology (QUT) scientists submitted their application to FSANZ in May.
QUT Professor James Dale said genetically modified food, such as the banana, would become a safety net.
"We're in for a triple tsumani of climate change, which is having a massive impact around the world and that will have a massive impact on our food production," he said.
"So, we will need all the tools available to produce crops that are more resilient to climate change. Along with a burgeoning population and the impact of globalisation."
The banana, known as QCAV-4, has been engineered by scientists to become resistant to the fungus known as Panama disease, which for the last decade has caused havoc on the global Cavendish industry.
"The fungus kills it.
"What happens is the fungus lives in the soil, it can survive on other foods, but bananas seems to be it's favourite. It grows up and gets into the banana stem and it will kill the vascular tissue of the banana," Professor Dale said.
The fungus has been detected in both the Northern Territory and Queensland.
Professor Dale said the fungus has been able to jump from various countries due to the ongoing impacts of globalisation.
"Luckily in Australia the fungus is spreading very slowly, that is because of our sophisticated bio-security measures. But, in the Philippines and China they are getting desperate." he said.
"Now we have found it has spread to South America, Columbia, Venezuela and it will probably move onto Ecuador, which is the biggest banana exporter in the world."
FSANZ has assured that the future sale of any genetically-modified fruits in Australia would be clearly labelled for consumers.
