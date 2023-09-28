Farm Online
Applications open for 2024 Zanda McDonald Award

September 29 2023 - 8:00am
The 2023 Zanda award winners Harriet Bremner and Mitch Highett.
The search is on for the next generation of game-changers who are making a difference in agriculture, with applications now open for the 2024 Zanda McDonald Award.

