Farm Online

"Social" nudge one of the drivers towards increased carbon farming uptake

October 5 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland University of Technology (QUT) Professor of Behavioural Economics Uwe Dulleck led a team that surveyed primary producers to identify viable cooperative strategies for carbon pooling in Australia. Picture supplied
Queensland University of Technology (QUT) Professor of Behavioural Economics Uwe Dulleck led a team that surveyed primary producers to identify viable cooperative strategies for carbon pooling in Australia. Picture supplied

The field of behavioural economics examines the incentives and biases that work on decision-making processes and a research team at the Queensland University of Technology have applied this science to carbon farming, to find out what may drive farmers to take it up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.