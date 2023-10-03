Bull buying is always one of the most important investment decisions a commercial beef breeder makes - and also one of the most taxing - but right now, it's something no one can afford to get wrong.
To that end, a new tool has been launched by livestock farm consultants Bush Agribusiness that presents the average genetic makeup of the animals available from each stud that has met qualifying criteria.
It means that, at just a quick glance, the producer can identify key traits which are targeted by the seedstock producer in order to match them with their own breeding objectives.
Called Top Studs, the publication effectively grew from client demand, Bush Agribusiness consultants Sally Finch and Ian McLean said.
Separating the wheat from the chaff and identifying what genetics will match best with a herd was no easy task in an era where information is available at the fingertips and social media and marketing campaigns run rife, Ms Finch said.
"When you consider the fact that a bull purchased this year may still have daughters in the herd in 15 years time, it is no wonder that where to source genetics is a big decision," she said.
"It is a major investment for commercial beef businesses each year."
Mr McLean said recent falls in cattle prices and increases in interest rates and operating expenses had put a big dent in the cash flows of beef businesses.
"This makes it even more important that investments in genetics are well targeted," he said.
"Making the right investment now can increase your sale kilograms and reduce your cost of production into the future."
Top Studs lists top-performing Australian seedstock producers. It's independently compiled and clearly lays out the criteria for inclusion.
Ms Finch said with many producers only purchasing bulls once a year, it was often a challenge to identify and assess potential genetic sources that will improve their bottom line.
"Through regularly assisting clients with this process, we identified a need for an objective and independent listing of studs that are at the top of their breed," she said.
Bush Agribusiness took the approach of using the Breedplan selection indexes as an objective and robust method of assessing the potential impact of different genetics on the profits received by commercial producers.
"The selection indexes effectively compile all the genetic data that is accessible and indicate the profit made per animal across different production systems. Thus, the selection index value can effectively be viewed as an estimated breeding value for profitability in a particular commercial production scenario and market," Ms Finch explained.
In order to be identified as a top stud, seedstock sources across Australia needed to meet the following criteria:
Of the 13 breeds that were eligible for inclusion, 209 studs qualified.
The publication lists each qualifying stud with its genetic profile displayed in a graph which presents Breedplan data in an easy-to-interpret, useable format.
Top Studs compiles extensive data into a single resource, eliminating the need to search through multiple websites and catalogues. It also helps narrow the focus on information that significantly benefits herd performance and financial returns.
Matching genetic sources to individual, long term breeding objectives with the confidence that those decisions will have the greatest possible return on the investment may be setting the bar high, Bush Agribusiness agreed.
"Why would a commercial beef producer set it any lower?" Ms Finch said.
"Top Studs identifies those studs who have good relevant data, and who are willing to be transparent with their clients on the genetics that their animals have to offer. This transparency ensures that both parties are aiming for the same high bar.
"Whilst there is a lot more to deciding which bull sale to attend than looking purely at Breedplan data, Top Studs is a great first step and handy tool in the bull buying due diligence process."
Julie McDonald, chief financial officer at MDH, one of Australia's largest privately owned integrated beef enterprises, said the annual investment in bulls was one of the most significant decisions made at MDH.
"As for most business decisions, we look for a wide range of tools to assist in the process to ensure we are making the most relevant and informed choices to support our current and future needs, taking our business in the right direction," she said.
University of New England professor Rob Banks, who has years of experience in genetic improvement in beef, said the choice of bulls had a significant impact on the performance and profitability of the beef herd - across all traits that impact the bottom line and contributing over several generations in herds where heifers are retained.
"Adding to that, as the herd brings in bulls year after year, whether the generic merit of the bulls is improving over time or not is perhaps the single biggest factor determining whether continual productivity improvement keeps pace with inflation," he said.
More information about Top Studs and how to access this resource is available from the Bush Agribusiness website www.bushagri.com.au/top-studs-2023.
