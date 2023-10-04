The art of cow showing is "dying" and it's up to south-west Victorian youths to bring it back, one competitor says.
Warrnambool, Vic, residents Kyella McKenna - who this month represented Australia on the world stage in the European Young Breeders School program - said a trip to Belgium helped her realise how comparatively small the region's cow show scene was.
"Looking at foreign influence and what they're doing there, it's crazy to come home and see the difference," the 22-year-old said.
"Even as a kid doing it you'd struggle to get five exhibitors.
"It's pretty much just the loyal people sticking around now.
"But the more youths who get into it, the bigger it's going to get.
"The shows in the south-west with the most traction now are probably Heytesbury and Noorat."
Ms McKenna said funnelling more young people into the industry would involve creating more exposure opportunities.
"I think kids aren't exposed to the culture enough," she said.
"When I was in high school, I had the opportunity to study agriculture and as a kid who never came from a farm that was so eye-opening and I ended up finding my passion from that.
"I wouldn't be in it unless I studied it in school and I think - even though we've got a bit more of a wave now coming through - there's a bit of a generational gap of people who just don't want to get involved.
"But I think anyone from any background can do that if they get given the opportunity."
Ms McKenna said it was a worthwhile investment.
"The opportunities in dairy is just crazy," she said.
"The amount of trips and courses available is mind-blowing and you don't know unless you look - things aren't advertised very much.
"With my trip, I was fortunate enough to meet some of the most skilled and respected dairy leaders in the world, visited the best breeders in the Netherlands and was introduced to an elite standard of farming."
