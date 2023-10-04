Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Warrnambool's Kyella McKenna wants more young people involved in cow shows

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 4 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Kyella McKenna is passionate about getting more youths involved in cow showing. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool's Kyella McKenna is passionate about getting more youths involved in cow showing. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The art of cow showing is "dying" and it's up to south-west Victorian youths to bring it back, one competitor says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.