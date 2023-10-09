Buyers will be hard pressed to prepare for the auction of a long held farm at Curramulka on the red hot Yorke Peninsula in South Australia next week.
Pineview (354 hectares, 874 acres) has been held by the same family for 130 years to demonstrate the worth of the area.
One of the last properties sold in the Curramulka area made $12,200 per acre back in early 2022.
The farm aggregation will be offered at public auction from 2pm on Friday, October 20 at the Curramulka Community Club by Troy Goldsworthy of Nutrien Harcourts.
Agents say the Curramulka farming district is highly regarded as a reliable cropping district hence why so few farming properties come up for sale.
Given the demand for cropping country and record prices being paid for farm land on the YP in recent years, agents expect the sale will attract a lot of interest.
Pineview is being offered in three lots, with the main lot and homestead in Quarry Road being by the same family for more than a century.
The owners estimate about 350ha (864 acres) is arable land consisting of mostly brown with some grey loam cropping soils having been continuously cropped to wheat and lentils in recent years.
The properties receive a reliable annual rainfall of around 417mm according to nearby records for Curramulka.
Lot 1 is Pineview (214ha, 528 acres) of arable land.
Lot 2 is Pat's (57ha, 140 acres) of arable land.
Lot 3 is Tommy's (80ha,197 acres) of arable land.
Lots one and two are are accessed from the unsealed Quarry Road while Tommy's has frontage to the sealed Port Vincent Road.
Pineview and Pat's are about five kilometres south of Curramulka while Tommy's is 8km south of Curramulka and 8.5km east of Minlaton.
All three properties are just under 40km from the Port Giles grain terminal.
For more information contact Troy Goldsworthy on 0488 128801.
Nutrien Harcourts is also offering Butler's on the Koolywurtie Church Road, Minlaton across 196ha (484 acres) to be auctioned in two lots on October 27.
The Koolywurtie land is available for the first time in more than a century as well.
Mr Goldsworthy is also the contact for this sale.
The auction will be held from 2pm on Friday, October 27 at the Minlaton Bowling Club.
