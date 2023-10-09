Greenham's Tongala beef facility kicks into gear with 'brand refresh'

Production has kicked off at the new state-of-the-art beef processing facility at Tongala owned by sixth generation family-owned beef processor, HW Greenham & Sons.
The new facility will create an additional 230 new jobs upon reaching total capacity and provide a market for local farmers to sell high-quality cattle.
"Our new facility represents a significant moment in our company's history," says Peter Greenham, managing director of Greenham.
"We are proud to build a new state-of-the-art facility at the site where our journey began 30 years ago and leverage the latest technology to produce exceptional beef for consumers worldwide."
The plan is to reach a capacity of 700 cattle per day by Christmas and build up to its full capacity of 1050 cattle per day by May 2024.
As the new facility ramps up production, Greenham invites skilled and unskilled individuals to join their team and contribute to the company's success.
The milestone was marked on the weekend with the launch of a 'brand refresh' in collaboration with Fluid Branding.
The branding agency has been working with Greenham since 2014 and has created eight prestigious consumer product brands, including the globally celebrated Cape Grim Beef, Altair Wagyu, and Bass Strait Beef.
The brand refresh aims to strengthen HW Greenham & Sons' position in the market with a greater emphasis on the pursuit of the highest quality products.
The new brand identity captures the essence of Greenham's passion for quality and bold, innovative beef products, a statement said.
It marks a new era in the company's 90-year history in Australia with a contemporary feel, that pays homage to its founders while also setting a course for the next 90 years.
Greenham group marketing and communication manager Jelena Radisic said the partnership with Fluid Branding had been instrumental in creating a brand identity that captures the essence of Greenham's premium positioning.
"The brand refresh has been a long-term project that involved extensive research and collaboration," she said.
"The project team worked closely to ensure that the new brand identity would appeal to both producers and consumers alike and reflect the values that Greenham stands for."
