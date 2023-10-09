The proposed route of the controversial VNI West transmission line has been narrowed from 50 kilometres down to two kilometres wide.
The project, which continues to spark angry protests across regional Victoria, aims to connect the Victoria and NSW energy grids.
The first test of this latest route will come at a planned community meeting in Charlton tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday).
This will be followed by similar meetings in St Arnaud (Wednesday), Boort (Thursday), Stawell (Monday, October 16), Kerang (October 17) with an online briefing on October 19.
Transmission Company Victoria aims to whittle the planned route down over the next two years to a final 70 metre-120 metre easement to locate the 500 kilovolt double-circuit overhead transmission line with towers about 80 metres high.
The project aims to link wind and solar farms in Victoria's north and west to energy hubs in Bulgana (near Ararat) and Kerang before crossing into NSW.
TCV said its latest planned route aimed to keep clear of major towns such as Charlton, Boort and Kerang.
The power company also said sensitive agricultural, environmental and cultural areas also "influenced" the work to refine the route.
Protesters say the decision not to underground the lines exposed rural areas to increased fire risk, robbed the country of valuable farm land, devalued host properties and were unsightly.
In its report on "refining" the map, TCV said it had noted concerns on land devaluation, compensation, decreased productivity, easement restrictions, division of land, fire safety, land access and impact during construction.
TCV only made the route public late on Friday after stating in August it had refined its map.
TCV said it first wanted to contact the about 350 landholders within the new boundaries to personally advise whether their property or farm was within the draft corridor.
Some of those landholders who were already identified as being on the proposed route have vowed to refuse the energy companies access to their land even though a cash carrot of $10,000 has been offered for access.
That lack of support has continued with a majority of landholders refusing to discuss the issue with TCV.
VNI West project director Sam Magee said in August TCV committed to contacting all landholders located within the draft corridor before making it public.
"We have sent letters and information packs to all landholders in the draft corridor and in addition we have contacted approximately 40 per cent of these people."
Landholders can see where their property is in relation to the draft corridor by entering their property details into a new interactive map available on the TCV website.
"Our conversations with landholders have been largely respectful and constructive, with many landholders sharing important information about their properties and farming practices that will help us further refine the route," Mr Magee said.
"Not all the properties that are currently in the draft corridor will be in the final route for VNI West and understanding how landholders are using their land and any important features will enable us to find the best location for the final easement, with the least impact."
He said said the power line route would be narrowed "considerably" through consultation over the next two years.
"We recognise that VNI West has created uncertainty in communities and has been stressful for many people," Mr Magee said.
After the latest round of community meetings, TCV wants to "access to a small number of properties" this year to conduct environmental field surveys as the first phase of environmental studies.
That environmental assessment is required under government regulation.
TCV said it would refer the refined draft corridor "in coming weeks" to the Victorian Minister for Planning to consider whether an Environment Effects Statement will be required for the project.
"Our land team will negotiate access agreements, including biosecurity requirements, before any field surveys commence," Mr Magee said.
A community reference group has been formed to advise TCV under David Hale as chair.
The group's other community members so far include Barry Batters, Andrew Borg, Colin Coates, Max Fehring, Rachel Lloyd, Brad McDonald, Marcia McIntyre, Vaughan Toose, Daryl Warren, Glenden Watts, Glenda Watts, John Wright.
