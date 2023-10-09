Farm Online
Regenerative agriculture on the agenda at national conference

By Liv Casben
October 10 2023 - 10:00am
Russell Young says farmers must believe in the process of regenerative farming, which takes time. (HANDOUT/GROW LOVE PROJECT)
Growing regenerative agriculture among the cropping sector will be a key focus of a national soils conference in country NSW.

