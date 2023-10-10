A new campaign from Australian Wool Innovation has slammed the use of terms like fleece, silky and mesh to market synthetic clothing.
The Filter by Fabric campaign has been launched by AWI's marketing arm The Woolmark Company to fight back against ambiguous terms they say confuse consumers.
Australian brands Albus Lumen, Iris & Wool and Merino Country have joined global fashion giants including Benetton as part of the initiative.
The action echoes similar efforts in the meat industry to stop the use of meat-related terminology on labels of plant-based foods.
A recent YouGov survey in the UK, US and France showed ambiguous terms confuse consumers, making it difficult to identify the fibres in the fabric, especially when synthetic materials are used to mimic natural fibres in clothing.
The study showed 77 per cent of people believed clothing brands and retailers should clearly disclose fabric composition.
The same research found that 60pc of respondents would find sustainable choices easier if stores included fabric in the product name or allowed customers to filter by fabric when online shopping.
The campaign urges all fashion brands, retailers, publishers and content creators to commit to clear, honest product names, while also encouraging shoppers to "Filter by Fabric" by looking at a fabric's impact and making informed buying decisions.
AWI CEO John Roberts said it was important to call out "fossil fuel-derived fabrics to prevent consumer deception".
"This simple, lasting action could initiate a significant transformation in the industry, encouraging transparency, responsibility, and mindful consumerism," he said.
"Educating consumers is crucial for them to understand the importance of the information on apparel labels, similar to how they interpret food nutrition labels or appliance energy ratings."
A website has been set up to allow fashion brands, publishers, content creators and retailers to pledge their commitment to the movement.
Everyday consumers can also sign the pledge to send a message to the fashion industry to make the change.
