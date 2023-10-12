Farm Online
The reasons why these three AWI candidates have been recommended

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
October 13 2023 - 10:15am
George Millington, Emma Weston and Neil Jackson have been recommended by Australian Wool Innovation's board nomination committee.
Business acumen, commercial experience and wool industry knowledge have given three would-be Australian Wool Innovation directors an edge, according to a newly released report.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer

