Farm Online
Home/Cropping

El Nino's grip expected to tighten through to early next year at least

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The El Nino will remain until at least February, the Bureau of Meteorology said this week.
The El Nino will remain until at least February, the Bureau of Meteorology said this week.

The drier El Nino weather influence is likely to continue until at least February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.