Niftiest innovation named at ALFA SmartBeef 2023

October 12 2023 - 4:40pm
The Innovation Competition award was accepted by Jim Hagan on behalf of innovators Sandra Hagan and Dale Graham from Smithfield Cattle Company. Photo by Kate Stark
Smithfield Cattle Company's MaxiMukMoover was named the winner of the Australian Lot Feeders Association innovation competition, with the award determined by popular vote at the organisation's SmartBeef, held at Elders Killara Feedlot.

