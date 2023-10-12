Smithfield Cattle Company's MaxiMukMoover was named the winner of the Australian Lot Feeders Association innovation competition, with the award determined by popular vote at the organisation's SmartBeef, held at Elders Killara Feedlot.
Sponsored by Integrated Animal Production, the competition showcases feedlots and their employees' clever ground-roots ideas that have been incorporated into day-to-day operations on site.
Voted for its ability to aid in efficient pen cleaning, the MaxiMukMoover was innovated onsite by Sandy Hagan.
Her husband Jim Hagan accepted the award on her behalf.
"Sandy will be over the moon with this achievement. She put in a lot of effort in coming up with the idea and building the prototype," he said.
The innovation helps to maintain cleanliness along the pen fence lines to prevent fly breeding.
"Traditionally, this requires significant resources, including employee time, diesel fuel, and the use of a machine," Mr Hagan said.
"Sandy's MaxiMukMoover attachment transforms a standard spreader bar on a bobcat, enabling it to collect up to double the amount of manure per drag, ensuring it is efficiently relocated far away from the fence line."
Matthew Penna, Connors Junction, was named competition runner-up with his T-Grab innovation, which was developed to help shift tyres to silage pits.
"Traditionally when done by hand, shifting tyres to silage pits is labour intensive, dirty and time-consuming work," Mr Penna said.
"With a limited work force and time being an ever-precious commodity, we needed a better method of getting tyres onto the pit for distribution."
Fitted to an excavator, the T-Grab collects, holds and transfers tyres from the tyre stockpile across to the pit simply and efficiently, with tyres only needing to be handled during placement.
ALFA president Barb Madden said the competition brings the creativity and problem-solving abilities in our sector to the forefront.
"The competition consistently impresses us with the ingenuity we see from feedlots and their staff," Mrs Madden said.
"Each year a new nifty and clever innovative idea pops up and shows us all ways to save labour, improve efficiency and increase safety on site; which is only a good thing."
The Smithfield Cattle Company will receive a cash prize of $2,500 and the runner up $1,000.
