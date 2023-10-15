A highly productive farm in Victoria's blue ribbon dairying districts is on the market.
The farm features a modern 50-unit rotary operation across 275 hectares (679 acres) at Brucknell, near Timboon in high rainfall south-western Victoria.
Elders Real Estate selling agent Rob Rickard said it was "extremely rare" to find a dairy farm for sale in this tightly held district "and particularly of this scale".
"It is the ideal family farm, add-on allotment or an outstanding passive rural investment," Mr Rickard said.
Average annual rainfall in these parts ranges from 750-800mm.
Mr Rickard said the farm had been fully developed.
There is the big rotary plus a 32,000 litre vat, automatic cup removers, retention bars, computerised ID and automated feed system.
The sale also comes with a three-bedroom home and garage/workshop.
Other improvements include a 24m x 22m calf shed and three-bay machinery shed.
The farm is subdivided into 55 paddocks and serviced by an extensive laneway system.
The farm's soils are gently rolling, arable clay loam soils sown to annual and perennial pasture species.
Along with the high rainfall, irrigation, stock and domestic water is provided from from both bores and dams (190 megalitre).
Brucknell is central to Warrnambool, Timboon and only a short drive to the popular Great Ocean Road.
The big dairy is available for sale as a whole or in contingent lots.
It is for sale by expressions of interest closing on October 31 unless sold before.
For more information contact Rob Rickard from Elders Real Estate on 0407 354025.
Recent Victorian government research revealed the state's dairy industry is valued at $2.5 billion and leads the nation's exports.
The gross value of milk produced in Victoria is worth $2.86 billion and the sector supports almost 13,000 jobs, almost half of which are in regional Victoria.
Despite the ongoing consolidation of the industry, there are still around 2773 dairy farms in Victoria producing 5.14 billion litres or 63 per cent of Australia's national milk production in 2022-23.
Milk prices rose by 33 per cent to $9.77 per kilogram milk solids in the past year - the highest on record in the Dairy Farm Monitor Project's 17 years - as farmers work to balance rising feed costs and other overheads including labour.
