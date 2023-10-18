Farm Online
Home/News

Turn farm houses and town halls into rural childcare centres

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The plan could see childcare places increase immediately in rural areas.
The plan could see childcare places increase immediately in rural areas.

Unused farm houses and town halls will be turned into childcare centres in a pilot program to tackle the chronic shortage of early learning places in rural Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.