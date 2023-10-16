Farm Online
WoolProducers Australia top picks for AWI board election

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
October 16 2023 - 1:00pm
WoolProducers Australia has recommended growers vote for Ed Storey, George Millington and Steve McGuire in the Australian Wool Innovation board election.
WoolProducers Australia has revealed which candidates they think growers should vote for in the upcoming Australian Wool Innovation election, including two former WoolProducers board members.

