WoolProducers Australia has revealed which candidates they think growers should vote for in the upcoming Australian Wool Innovation election, including two former WoolProducers board members.
WoolProducers has recommended that growers consider voting for Edward Storey, Steve McGuire and George Millington, citing industry and supply-chain knowledge, corporate governance skills and business acumen as factors driving their decision.
During the 2021 AWI election, WoolProducers backed the candidates recommended by BNC and endorsed by AWI, but this time its selections have differed, with only Mr Millington receiving the seal of approval from both AWI and WoolProducers.
Mr Storey has recently finished a four-year term as president of WoolProducers Australia and has also been an AWEX director and an AWTA director.
Mr McGuire has been involved with the WAFarmers Livestock Council for the last 8 years which saw him appointed to the board of WoolProducers Australia in 2017 until his term ended in 2023.
SA-based Mr Millington is the principal of Collinsville Stud Merinos.
Mr Millington is also a director and majority shareholder of logistics company APD Parcel Delivery and previously built and expanded coffee importation and roasting business Monjava Coffee, before selling it to San Remo Pasta.
WoolProducers president Steve Harrison said in making the recommendations WoolProducers have sought responses from each nominee regarding key issues in the industry.
"In making this recommendation WoolProducers have considered that these three candidates will complement the existing skill set on the current AWI board," he said.
"The themes of these questions covered issues such as governance, RD&M priorities, stakeholder engagement, collaboration with WoolProducers and industry opportunities and threats, to gain an understanding of the candidate's views on these important issues."
"With three vacancies to be filled, this year's election provides an opportunity for board renewal and cultural change, which WoolProducers believes is still needed".
"We are pleased to see this opportunity for board renewal to ensure that the AWI board evolves to keep pace to take our industry forward whilst making our industry research and development corporation accountable and transparent."
WoolProducers are also calling on all Australian Wool Innovation shareholders to vote in this year's director elections and not leave proxies undirected.
"This is your opportunity as a grower to vote for who you think will best serve the wool industry in the challenging and evolving environment that the industry is currently operating in, and it's too important to leave to someone else to direct your vote," Mr Harrison said.
