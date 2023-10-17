A changing of the guard is underway at the National Farmers' Federation, with long-time president Fiona Simson stepping down.
Three seasoned leaders have thrown their hands up for president David Jochinke (Victoria), Georgie Somerset (Queensland) and Tony York (Western Australia), who all have experience leading their state agricultural organisations.
NFF members will vote in the new president for a three-year term next Wednesday at the organisation's national conference in Canberra.
Mr Jochinke is considered the front runner, after serving on the board for nine years and as vice president for the past six years, and was the former president of the Victorian Farmers' Federation.
The third-generation grain and livestock farmer from north-west Victoria has regularly acted in the top job when Ms Simson has been overseas and is considered a safe pair of hands, having been at the coal face for many of the issues facing agriculture.
However, Ms Somerset will mount a strong challenge. The well-known rural advocate sits on the ABC board and is the current AgForce president.
A beef farmer in the Southern Burnett region, Ms Somerset has served on the board of several prominent rural organisations and has a lifetime of experience in the agri-political sphere.
Tammin grain and wool producer Tony York is an outside chance, with his job made harder by the new NFF vice president and fellow WA farmer, John Hassell.
Located just 140km away from each other, NFF members may be reluctant to endorse a one-two WA grain belt line up to represent the entire agriculture industry.
John Hassell has been locked in as the vice president, as he was the only person to contend for the position. Mr Hassell has served as WA Farmers president since 2021 and previously sat on the CHB board.
There are also two nominations for the vacant director position. Former Cotton Australia chair Hamish McIntryre and Avocados Australia director Matthew Kleyn have thrown their hats in the ring.
Ms Simson will step down as president after leading the NFF for seven years. The Liverpool Plains, NSW, mixed-enterprise farmer was the first female president in NFF history and led the farm industry through a period of record droughts, record seasons and of great change.
