Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

NFF president race: David Jochinke, Georgie Somerset, Tony York contend as Fiona Simson steps down

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 18 2023 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(From left) Georgie Somerset, David Jochinke and Tony York have all thrown their hats in the ring to be the NFF's next president.
(From left) Georgie Somerset, David Jochinke and Tony York have all thrown their hats in the ring to be the NFF's next president.

A changing of the guard is underway at the National Farmers' Federation, with long-time president Fiona Simson stepping down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.