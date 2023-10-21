Farm Online
Home/Cropping

The nitrogen app making growers more efficient

By Sandra Godwin
October 22 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left. Harriet, Will, Vanessa, Nigel and Henry Corish grow irrigated cotton at Lakeland Downs, Condamine.
From left. Harriet, Will, Vanessa, Nigel and Henry Corish grow irrigated cotton at Lakeland Downs, Condamine.

Irrigated cotton growers will this season be able to test drive a new free tool that aims to help them cut down on one of their biggest production expenses - synthetic nitrogen fertiliser application.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.