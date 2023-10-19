Farm Online
Senate fire ant inquiry announced

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 19 2023
Fire ants spread quickly, particularly in floods, where they form a raft and float to new locations. Picture supplied by Invasive Species Council
The potential damage of a wide spread fire ant outbreak, and the nation's current efforts to eradicate the pest, will be the focus of a parliamentary inquiry as concerns grow the window to stop invasive species is closing.

