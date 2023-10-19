The potential damage of a wide spread fire ant outbreak, and the nation's current efforts to eradicate the pest, will be the focus of a parliamentary inquiry as concerns grow the window to stop invasive species is closing.
Fire ant populations are surging in Queensland and are now just five kilometres from the NSW border. Hundreds of new nests have been detected since June, while earlier this year a fire ant queen from Queensland was intercepted in Victoria.
The Senate inquiry will investigate what the costs and impacts of red imported fire ants are able to spread across Australia, along with the effectiveness of current eradication efforts and funding measures.
A strategic review found $592 million must be spent over the next four years to control the pest and immediately implement more funding for 2023/24. Despite the findings, the state and federal governments only committed $60m for this financial year.
The Invasive Species Council conservation officer Reece Pianta described fire ants as a "super pest" that would devastate Australia's environment and agriculture if they are allowed to spread across the country.
"They will cost our economy billions annually and we will see over 140,000 extra medical visits every year as they sting Australians at the park or in the backyard," Mr Pianta said.
"It doesn't matter if you are in Perth or Penrith, Bendigo or Byron Bay, the whole of Australia will be invaded if fire ants are not eradicated in south-east Queensland."
National Farmers' Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said the inquiry only had to look at the current Varroa mite incursion to see what happens when a pest spirals out of control.
"Varroa represents yet another example of where farmers shoulder the impacts when it comes to these introduced pests and diseases, impacting their businesses and the amount of food and fibre they can produce," Mr Mahar said.
"The costs of this pest could run into the many billions."
Nationals leader and opposition agriculture spokesperson David Littleproud the inquiry was urgently needed, with Labor losing control of its National Fire Ant Eradication Program and failing to commit to the funding required.
"This inquiry couldn't come soon enough, with red imported fire ants now on the Gold Coast and just five kilometres from the NSW border," Mr Littleproud said.
"The Federal Labor Government should be contributing their share of funding that is required under the $133 million Response Plan immediately."
Mr Pianta said the fire ants would not wait for the government to sort out its budget processes.
"Delayed and inadequate government funding puts at risk the small window of opportunity we have left to stop their spread...delay will mean failure and Australia can't afford to fail," he said.
"The good news is the evidence suggests they can still be eradicated with a significantly ramped-up program of baiting, surveillance and community engagement."
