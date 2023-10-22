EU trade deal must be fair, not just free: Cattle Australia

Peak grassfed cattle producer group Cattle Australia is calling for a fair trade deal with Europe, not just a free trade deal.
Chair David Foote is urging federal trade minister Don Farrell and his negotiating team to level the playing field for agrifood trade between the two blocs.
Australia currently ranks in the top 10 global destinations for European Union agrifoods with trade to Australia between 2018 and 2022 rising 34 per cent to circa $6.2 billion per annum, to create a trade surplus in favour of the EU of around $2b per year since FTA negotiations commenced in 2018.
Competitor exporters such as Canada have negotiated duty-free access to the EU for 64,950 tonnes of beef including 14,950 tonnes Hilton quota or New Zealand who negotiated an eight-fold increase in beef volumes and Southern Common Market (or MERCOSUR) countries of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay who negotiated 99,000 tonnes, according to CA.
"We do not see it is in anyway unreasonable for the EU to willingly agree a more equitable trade and market access for our australian Beef," Mr Foote said.
"This is an agreement that will likely stick for 50 years - let's ensure it's a fair trade deal not just a free trade deal."
Cattle Australia has joined with other agri food commodities to support the minister walking away from the negotiation table if it's a dud deal for Australian agriculture.
