Below average rainfall likely in coming months, but strong El Nino event now looking unlikely

By Don White, Weatherwatch
October 27 2023 - 10:00am
Signs now point to a moderate El Nino event
Signs now point to a moderate El Nino event

Some signs around the middle of October have indicated the El Nino conditions in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific appear to have plateaued at the level of a moderate El Nino event. Previously, it looked likely a strong event was developing. However, both the oceanic and atmospheric variables are now consistent with a moderate El Nino event.

