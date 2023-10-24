Fiona Simson signs off as NFF president after seven years

Fiona Simson has signed off as National Farmers Federation president by warning regional communities not to buy into divisive politics that pits the country against the city.
The Liverpool Plains farmer led the peak agricultural body for seven years, through a period of great change, record droughts and record seasons.
Ms Simson acknowledged the agriculture industry was facing several pressing issues - such as water buybacks and the live sheep export phase out - but urged farmers to ignore those seeking to "further wedge the city-country divide".
"It's so easy to curry favour in some parts of the bush...by talking about us and them, talking about the 'latte-sippers' and how they don't care or understand," Ms Simson said.
"I've dedicated much of my advocacy career trying to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers. Usually through sheer ignorance, ideas that are bad for food and fibre production can gain traction.
"The dumb luck of these ideas is made all the more easy in an environment where the average voter knows increasingly less about farmers and the work we do."
Ms Simson said a collaborative and proactive approach to policy was much more successful, pointing to the NFF's 2030 vision to turn agriculture into a $100-billion industry, which Ms Simson led and successfully implemented into the policy of two successive governments.
She also highlighted the organisation's work on sustainability and biodiversity as the industry enters a climate transition.
"But while, as I've outlined, we've come an incredible distance as an industry on so many fronts - some things never change, nor would we want them to," Ms Simson said.
"One of those things is the need for the farmers' voice - the farmers' perspective - to be heard in the national dialogue. I've always been incredibly proud to represent the farmers' perspective."
NFF chief executive Tony Mahar described the out-going president as "compassionate, professional and collegiate".
"One of Fiona's big strengths is her ability to bring people together," Mr Mahar said.
"Agriculture can be a really fragmented industry at times, so that collegiate approach has been a real hallmark and a legacy she'll leave."
Ms Simson will continue advocating for agriculture in her new role as a board member of the World Farmers' Organisation.
