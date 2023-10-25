Farm Online
Home/News/Keep Farmers Farming

NFF launches Keep Farmers Farming campaign to hit back at anti-farming policies

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated October 26 2023 - 9:17am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albanese 'anti-farming' policies could 'slash billions' says NFF
Albanese 'anti-farming' policies could 'slash billions' says NFF

The National Farmers' Federation has launched a new campaign, pushing back against numerous "anti-farming policies" the Albanese government seems hellbent on pursuing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Keep Farmers Farming

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.