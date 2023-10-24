David Jochinke has been named the new National Farmers' Federation president, taking over the reins from his long-serving predecessor Fiona Simson.
Mr Jochinke was voted in to lead the organisation by members, after serving as the vice president for the past six years and on the board for nine years.
The third-generation grain and livestock farmer based north of Horsham was the former president of the Victorian Farmers' Federation and has been at the coal face of agri-politics for over a decade.
Mr Jochinke paid tribute to Ms Simson, who stood down after almost seven years in the role.
"I recognise the big shoes I have to fill... Fiona has redefined this role with her trademark passion and charm, her ability to bring people along with her," Mr Jochinke said.
"Australian agriculture has so much opportunity ahead of it as we continue striving for our $100 billion vision. But right now, we're also facing enormous challenges - from a difficult season in many parts of the country, to a trying policy environment in Canberra.
"I look forward to working hard for farmers across Australia to give them a say on the issues facing the sector."
John Hassell will serve as the NFF's vice president. Mr Hassell has served as WA Farmers president since 2021 and previously sat on the CHB board.
Former Cotton Australia chair and Queensland cotton producer Hamish McIntryre was nominated for the vacant director position.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.