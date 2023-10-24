Farm Online
David Jochinke named new National Farmers' Federation president

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
Updated October 25 2023 - 10:07am, first published 9:18am
David Jochinke will lead the NFF after serving as the vice president for six years.
David Jochinke has been named the new National Farmers' Federation president, taking over the reins from his long-serving predecessor Fiona Simson.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter

