Farm Online
Home/News
Opinion

Spray drift WAND tool requires change from cotton growers

By Bernie Bierhoff, Avondale Farms, Rowena
October 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied.
Picture supplied.

Talk to any cotton grower, and it won't take long for the conversation to turn to WAND: a network of 100 inversion profiling towers that could make spray drift a thing of the past.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.