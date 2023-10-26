Farm Online
Agriculture Minister hits back at NFF Keep Farmers Farming campaign

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:46am
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt addresses the NFF conference and the groups campaign against his government. Picture by Jamieson Murphy
The Agriculture Minister was surprised the sector's peak industry body launched a campaign against the Albanese government - a move he labelled "just politics" - but vowed his door would remain open despite the disagreement.

Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter

