This year's contest to find Australia and New Zealand's hardest working farm dog has been won by a Tasmanian competitor.
Taking out the Cobber Challenge this year was Tasmanian farmer Alex Johns and his three-year-old Kelpie Earl who covered an amazing 1343km in 21 days.
The gruelling competition saw working dogs cover more than 6000km across mountain ranges, lush green paddocks and red-dirt desert.
The challenge honours the unsung heroes who keep Australia and New Zealand's $100 billion agricultural sector moving.
Selected dogs wore a GPS collar to track how far, how fast and for how long they worked.
Data was collected over three months, with the three busiest weeks on farm counting towards each dog's final score.
Alex and Earl were also the speediest duo in the competition, hitting an average top speed of 14.1kmh , making Earl the fastest ever challenge competitor - even though Earl is blind in one eye.
The duo outclassed the field to take home the title, the trophy, $3000 cash, 12 bags of Cobber food and also a brand-new puppy apprentice for Earl, courtesy of Pandara Kelpies.
Mr Johns said he was rapt to take home the win and he couldn't be prouder of his best mate Earl.
"I knew we were in with a chance because we've had a seriously busy few months down here with a new shearing crew coming on board, so Earl has been working harder than ever," he said.
"It's an even bigger achievement for Earl because he's blind in one eye but that doesn't stop him on the farm. His quality of work is top notch."
Former winner Brad McDonald was working on the same farm as Alex when he took out the title and says he's proud to see another winner from Tasmania.
"When I won the Cobber Challenge in 2017 with my dog Flo, Alex was working alongside us so to see him and Earl bring it home this year, it's a really special moment," he said.
In second place was Dan and Jack from Victoria who covered a total distance of 1263.4km,.
Third place went Jackson and Rose from the NT, who covered 822km.
This year's competitors were:
Alex Johns and Earl from Tasmania (winner).
Ashton Clements of Te Wharau in New Zealand with Heading Dog, Fern.
Cloe Latty of Willaura in Victoria with Kelpie, Jazz.
Dan McInnes of Acheron in Victoria with Kelpie, Jack.
Dean Gardiner of Amberley in New Zealand with Heading Dog, Dot.
Declan Martin of Conmurra in South Australia with koolie, Pip.
Demi Riordan of Esperance in Western Australia (withdrawal).
Holly Jessen of Woodhill in Queensland with German Shorthaired Pointer cross Kelpie, Dallas.
Renee Hayter of Bombala in NSW with Kelpie, Bat.
Kelsie Meads of Lake Coleridge in New Zealand with Heading Dog, Sass.
Katie Williams of Uralla in NSW with Border Collie, Scooter.
Jackson Clifford of Mataranka in the NT Kelpie, Rose.
