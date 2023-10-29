Farm Online
Home/Beef

Working dog contest winner runs 1343km in 21 days

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three-year-old Kelpie Earl from Tasmania is this year's hardest working farm dog, clocking 1343km in 21 days. Pictures supplied.
Three-year-old Kelpie Earl from Tasmania is this year's hardest working farm dog, clocking 1343km in 21 days. Pictures supplied.

This year's contest to find Australia and New Zealand's hardest working farm dog has been won by a Tasmanian competitor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.