Federal govt moves to reform rural phone coverage

By Stephanie Gardiner
Updated October 27 2023 - 9:12am, first published 9:00am
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland says the universal service obligation will be reformed. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Country Australians will get to have their say on improving phone coverage in the bush, as the federal government moves to overhaul an antiquated and expensive system.

