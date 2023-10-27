Olivia Lambkin has won the 2023 National Dairy Cattle Young Paraders competition
Olivia, 21, from Broke, represented NSW at the national finals held in Tasmania.
The 2022 Singleton Show Young Woman has been involved in the dairy industry all her life growing up on her family's dairy farm and not only enjoys parading but also competing in junior judging.
"My family has a dairy and I started in the show ring from about age eight," she said.
"I really enjoy getting to meet new people and the whole experience."
The national dairy cattle young paraders championship recognises the best new talent in dairy cattle ring and this year's finals were held at the 150th at the Launceston Royal Show.
At this year's Singleton Show Olivia won the AgShows NSW Dairy Young Judges Group Final, which means she is eligible to compete in state junior dairy judging finals to be held at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show.
