There has been another $10,000-plus auction result on the Yorke Peninsula.
Friday's sale of the long-held Butler land - $5 million paid for 472 arable acres - ended more than a century of ownership.
About 60 people attended the auction held at the Minlaton Bowling Club conducted by Nutrien Harcourts.
Butler is a famous name in this part of the world.
The pioneering aviator, Henry John (Harry) Butler, spent his early years on the Koolywurtie farm.
The land sold on Friday had been held by the Butler's for 116 years for Rawlings and 97 years for Steel Point.
At Friday's auction, Rawlings (312ac arable) sold at the fall of the hammer for $3,950,000 or $12,660 per acre while Steel Point (160ac arable) sold for $1,050,000 or $6562 per arable acre.
The previous week the auction action was 10 minutes to the north-east at the Curramulka Community Club where an ever bigger crowd of about 90 people witnessed another incredible bidding war.
About 90 people saw local history being made with the sale of the Longbottom's three cropping blocks for more than $13 million.
In total 350 hectares (865 acres) of arable country was sold at auction for an average $15,191 per acre.
Friday's sale of the Butler land to neighbours continued the strong run of auction results during this spring campaign with an average price of more than $10,500 per arable acre paid across two lots.
As the spring sales pass their peak, a recent report from one of the nation's biggest farm lenders, Rural Bank (part of the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank group), revealed the YP's median price is now a record $9473/ha.
It is the fourth consecutive year of growth for the region.
Across the state, farm land price rises in 2022 was the state's highest single year increase since 2005.
On the red hot YP, the number of sales priced above $12,500/ha rose by more than 85 per cent last year, now accounting for 35pc of all sales, up from 22pc in 2021 and just 5pc in 2019.
Agents well know by now this land offer in the Koolywurtie farming district offered a great expansion opportunity for neighbours in particular.
Both lots have their own water meter while rainfall records for nearby Minlaton weather station indicate an average annual rainfall of 417mm.
Rawlings is located 9km north of Minlaton consisting of grey with some red loam soils.
Steel Point is 11km northwest of Minlaton with grey and some sandy loam soils.
Meanwhile, Ray White Rural has completed the sale of the Shanahan's Wild Dog Creek aggregation at Melrose in the lower Flinders Ranges.
Two farms were sold at auction at the Melrose Town Hall in September for the 1143 hectares (2824 acres) "very rarely offered in this highly regarded farming region of SA".
More than $8 million was paid for two of Tom and Carolyn Shanahan's four lots in the Upper Mid North.
Ray White Rural says the sale has of all lots has now been completed for "in excess of $10 million".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.