Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Australia-EU free-trade talks collapse

By Andrew Brown
October 30 2023 - 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The latest round of negotiations for a free-trade deal with the EU have collapsed. (David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS)
The latest round of negotiations for a free-trade deal with the EU have collapsed. (David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS)

A free-trade deal between Australia and the European Union may be off the table for at least two years, after the latest round of negotiations to close off the agreement collapsed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.