Brokers fire up over AWI chairman's WoolQ comments

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated November 1 2023 - 7:37am, first published 6:45am
AWI's heavily criticised WoolQ platform is causing contention once again after comments saying a planned traceability hub was "basically WoolQ".
Wool brokers have blasted comments from Australian Wool Innovation's chairman likening a new wool traceability hub in the pipeline to "failed" platform WoolQ, even as the company continues to move away from the WoolQ name.

Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

