Cattle Australia has opened registrations for a half-day industry forum and dinner to follow its first annual general meeting, to discuss some of the most topical issues being navigated by grassfed cattle producers.
To be held in Albury on November 17, the forum will feature sessions addressing current market conditions, the re-evaluation of livestock emissions, tracking greenhouse gas emissions in real-time, soil carbon, feedbase monitoring and sustainability reporting.
CA acting chief executive officer Adam Coffey said the forum leveraged the opportunity presented by having industry leaders and producers from across Australia together to delve into some of the most important points of discussion for grassfed cattle businesses.
"Cattle Australia's AGM marks our first full year of operation as the peak representative body for Australia's more than 40,000 grass-fed cattle producers and will include the announcement of members of our new Regional Consultative Committee," Mr Coffey said.
"Our priority is supporting members to be their most productive and profitable. We see the AGM gathering as an opportunity to present an impactful speaker line-up and the chance for producers to hear and discuss key information about some of the issues that will have the greatest impact on the way they do business.
"We warmly welcome all members and non-members to register in what we believe will be a not-to-be-missed event."
The forum will commence from 1pm, following completion of the AGM and lunch. Speakers will include:
Mr Coffey said a barbeque dinner would follow, including an address from Hamilton Locke Lawyers Co-Head of Food and Agribusiness, Trent Thorne, on the story of his recent two-month journey to Nepal to summit Mount Everest and Lhotse - and the intense physical and mental challenges the climbs posed.
To register for the Cattle Council AGM, Industry Forum and Dinner go to EventBrite.
