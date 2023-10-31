Farm Online
Cattle Australia to host industry forum as part of AGM

November 1 2023 - 9:00am
CA's Garry Edwards and acting chief executive officer Adam Coffey. Picture by Shan Goodwin.
Cattle Australia has opened registrations for a half-day industry forum and dinner to follow its first annual general meeting, to discuss some of the most topical issues being navigated by grassfed cattle producers.

