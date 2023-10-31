Farm Online
Mobile roaming calls backed by ACCC report

Gregor Heard
Gregor Heard
Updated November 1 2023 - 11:01am, first published 9:00am
Mobile service in rural Australia is a contentious issue. Picture via Shutterstock.

Emergency roaming between mobile phone service providers is a step closer after a critical report from the nation's consumer watchdog found that the concept was technically possible.

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

