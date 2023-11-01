Farm Online
Home/Beef

Meat processors and exporters talk business at AMIC conference

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated November 1 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt speaks with delegates at the Meat Processing and Export conference on the Gold Coast this morning.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt speaks with delegates at the Meat Processing and Export conference on the Gold Coast this morning.

From the collapse of free trade negotiations with the European Union to labour shortages, livestock prices and fake meat, the 2023 Meat Processing and Export Conference features a jam-packed agenda with big-name speakers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.