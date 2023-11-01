From the collapse of free trade negotiations with the European Union to labour shortages, livestock prices and fake meat, the 2023 Meat Processing and Export Conference features a jam-packed agenda with big-name speakers.
Hosted by the Australian Meat Industry Council, the event is being held today on the Gold Coast in Queensland.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt was one of the first speakers and gave a comprehensive overview of many of the hot topics facing livestock industries at the moment, including a behind-the-scenes look at why his government walked away from the EU deal.
Also on the agenda today is the special representative for Australian agriculture Su McCCluskey, the bosses of other red meat peak industry councils and even the RSPCA chief executive officer Richard Mussell.
More reports on talks and panels sessions to come.
