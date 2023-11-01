Farm Online
North Burnett farmers lose over 200 head cattle to 'inferno' bush fires

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated November 2 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:30am
David, Russell, Robert, and Clinton Nowland have likely lost some 200 animals in a blaze that tore through their property in the early hours of last Friday.
The Nowland family were sitting in the living room of Russell and his son David's home in Monto when Queensland Country Life met up with them on Monday.

