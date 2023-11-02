Farm Online
Yarroweyah dairy farmer Mary Edwards recorded her life story for her family

November 2 2023 - 6:00pm
George and Mary Tomlin on their wedding day. Picture supplied
A woman who migrated from Scotland to join her husband on a Yarroweyah, Vic, soldier settler dairy farm was able to record her life story and provide a lasting legacy for her family.

