The AgTech Revolution episode five: Making the most of AI technology

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
November 17 2023 - 5:30pm
Artificial intelligence is the topic of episode five of The AgTech Revolution series. Picture file.
Artificial intelligence and how it is leading farmers into the technological future is the focus of episode five in the AgTech Revolution series, the multipart documentary produced by Lightbridge Productions, exploring agriculture's digital transformation.

Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

