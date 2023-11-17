Artificial intelligence and how it is leading farmers into the technological future is the focus of episode five in the AgTech Revolution series, the multipart documentary produced by Lightbridge Productions, exploring agriculture's digital transformation.
KPMG director of digital agribusiness Michael White said AI offered plenty of potential to the farming sector.
"In an agricultural sense, it's got enormous potential in terms of machine-based learning algorithms that might predict crop yields, and manage water allocations and fundamentally drive those efficiency gains moving forward," he said.
Deloitte partner and co-lead agrifood transformation and circularity Ben van Delden said AI could make anyone a coder.
"If you don't know how to code, generative AI is enabling us to put in a problem statement - a request if you like - and tools like ChatGPT will translate that into code," he said.
"So you and I can become software coders to develop a solution to a problem that we inherently understand."
Food Agility CRC chief scientist Prof David Lamb said AI will help the process of decision making but won't replace human know-how.
"To hand the process of a decision to a machine, irrespective of the amount of data that goes in, there is a confidence element that you miss," he said.
"Artificial intelligence will play a big role in decision making but I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for it to make day-to-day farm-based decisions without a producer yet.
And how do farmers know AI is being used constructively and there's no dangers from its usage?
Australia recently signed up to the Bletchley Declaration, an international agreement on the regulation of AI.
Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said it signalled Australia's commitment to work with the international community to ensure AI was developed with the right guardrails in place.
"We are all clear on the immense potential for AI to do a lot of good in the world," he said.
"It can drive huge growth in our productivity, help us to better predict bushfires and support better diagnosis and early detection of disease.
"But there are real and understandable concerns with how this technology could impact our world.
"We need to act now to make sure safety and ethics are in-built. Not a bolt-on feature down the track."
University of Adelaide Australian Institute for Machine Learning director Professor Simon Lucey said it was vital that Australia was an active player in shaping global AI policy.
"The Bletchley Declaration is a promising step in that direction," he said.
"Some of the most challenging fundamental problems in AI research are directly related to how it can be deployed in a safe and trusted manner.
"The Bletchley Declaration reinforces the need for our country to legislate where we need to, and invest where we must, to ensure the benefits of the AI revolution for all Australians.
"Australia's university-led AI research sector is truly world-class, and a real asset for the country."
