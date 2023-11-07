Consultation open on govt's plan to decarbonise agriculture sector

The government's plan to decarbonise the agricultural industry is an opportunity to open up new revenue streams for farmers, the sector's minister says.
A discussion paper for the Agriculture and Land Plan - one of six sector-wide decarbonisation plans under the Net Zero 2050 Plan - has been released for public consultation.
As a sector, agriculture accounts for almost 17 per cent of national greenhouse gas. The government is seeking ideas about how it can support the industry to reduce its emissions.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the decarbonisation plan was an "exciting opportunity" that didn't have to cost farmers.
"We can actually develop new income streams for our farmers to expand their operations and really help them through periods of drought, so that they've got other ways of income coming in," Senator Watt said.
"We're not heading into it with any fixed ideas about what needs to be done. We're really keen to hear different people's ideas.
"Farmers and landholders are already seeing the impact of climate change on their businesses, and have been leaders in sustainability for a long time. Their expertise in this area will be valuable in putting together the plan."
Modelling from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) shows that recent seasonal conditions (2001 to 2020) reduced the profitability of Australian broadacre farms by an average of 23 percent, or around $29,200 per farm.
Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said Aussie farmers were on the front line of climate change, and working with the agriculture sector would help the nation meet net zero goals to protect the critical industry.
"We know farmers and landholders are best placed to share their knowledge, innovation, ideas and experience to get the best outcomes," Mr Bowen said.
The discussion paper will be the start of a long-term and ongoing discussion. Public submissions will be made available via DAFF's Have your Say website and will close on December 13.
