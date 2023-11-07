Farm Online
Agriculture decarbonisation plan consultation and discussion paper

Jamieson Murphy
November 7 2023 - 5:00pm
Consultation open on govt's plan to decarbonise agriculture sector
The government's plan to decarbonise the agricultural industry is an opportunity to open up new revenue streams for farmers, the sector's minister says.

