re-directing funding into consolidated government revenue through a non-hypothecated levy means it's just another tax on producers, designed to recover costs attributed to the Agriculture Department's poor financial performance and management.

calling it a 'modest' 6pc on producers is disingenuous, given these budget calculations don't account for the direct contributions producers make already to biosecurity through other cost mechanisms such as emergency management levies, state-based biosecurity levies, RD&E levies, on-farm management, other taxes etc.

producers want better outcomes to safeguard their livelihoods, but this proposal doesn't guarantee or transparently demonstrate how the biosecurity system will be strengthened; it only proposes to increase government funding, from a new levy/tax.

inequalities within existing levy-collection system will be perpetuated allowing free riders (ie those without levies in place) to continue gaining a free ride, whilst those producers already doing the right thing with established levies, will be forced to pay more.

hobby farmers, backyard and recreational operators etc are also biosecurity beneficiaries and risk-creators, but they don't pay any levies to help cover costs; including emergency management, prevention and eradication.

trust and confidence in existing levy-systems (including RD&E) is being severely undermined by the policy proposal, risking the long-term shared social and economic benefits these collaborative partnerships create and deliver - including producers reducing these levies.

producers pay compulsory levies to enable research investments that have boosted farm productivity over the past 30-years (ie grains going from $4 billion in 1990 to more than $31 billion in value last year) and therefore increasing overall tax revenue for the nation - any added biosecurity costs should be drawn from this increased taxation revenue, and can be.

other supply chain participants are also beneficiaries, but will continue to be free-riders under this funding proposal, whilst producers will pay another 10pc levy/tax.