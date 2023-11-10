Farm Online
Scientists team up to tackle devastating African swine fever

November 11 2023 - 6:30am
Scientists are teaming up to tackle the devastating African swine fever virus with a safe and effective vaccine. Picture supplied
Scientists from Australia and the US are teaming up to tackle devastating African swine fever with a safe and effective vaccine.

