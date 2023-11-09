Exclusion fenced mulga block sold at auction for $93/acre

Exclusion fenced 16,468 hectare (40,692 acre) south west Queensland property Wandilla has sold at auction for $3.8 million.
The sale price is equal to about $231/ha ($93/acre).
Offered by David and Carmel Meurant, the property well known as the home of Music in the Mulga country music festival, is located 18km south of Eulo.
The property comprises of predominately red loamy soils with large stands of both tall and low mulga.
Wandilla also has access to about 2800ha (7000 acres) of stock route on the Paroo River.
The well watered property has four capped bores that supply 19 tanks and troughs and four dams. In addition, there are two dams and numerous waterholes.
The average annual rainfall is about 325mm (13 inches).
Wandilla is exclusion fenced except for a portion of river country. There are eight main paddocks and seven holding paddocks.
There is about 7300ha (18,000 acres) fenced with netting internally for small stock.
Werai Creek runs through several 'sweet' paddocks and is fenced off for spelling.
There are centrally located 350 head capacity cattle yards and 5000 head capacity sheep and goat yards. There are also cattle and sheep yards located near the homestead.
Improvements include a four bedroom homestead, two bedroom cottage, workshop, machinery sheds, a four stand shearing shed, shearers quarters, and a new ablution block.
Two dozers and a 85m high-tensile scrub chain were included in the sale.
Marketing was handled by Nick Dunsdon, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.