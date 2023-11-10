Farm Online
Beef steps up fight to stop vegan food labels 'free ride'

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
November 10 2023 - 11:00am
Labels saying mince, sausage, burger, bacon, roast chicken . . . none of it is actually real meat.
Pressure is mounting on the federal government to act on its election promise to rein in vegan food manufacturers using words like beef and chicken, and images of livestock, on their fake meat packaging.

