Farm Online
Home/News

Senate inquiry supports rewriting

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
November 10 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buyback impact 'overinflated', basin plan should be passed: Senate report
Buyback impact 'overinflated', basin plan should be passed: Senate report

The impacts of water buybacks on communities are "overinflated", a Senate inquiry has declared in a report supporting Labor's controversial plan to rewrite the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.