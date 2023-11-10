Farm Online
New penalties are a win for competition, NFF says

November 11 2023 - 9:00am
The NFF said the reforms will level the playing field for farmers. File image.
The NFF said the reforms will level the playing field for farmers. File image.

The National Farmers' Federation has welcomed reforms to the Australian Consumer Law regarding unfair contract terms (UCTs), saying they will create a fairer playing field for farmers and small business.

