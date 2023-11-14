Farm Online
EYCI rises as forecast improves and restockers come out to play

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
November 14 2023 - 1:00pm
Restockers are climbing back into the cattle market, thanks to rain and a better forecast.
The cattle market has regrouped, driven by restockers with more confidence in the season following a fortnight of widespread rain and a revised, more optimistic outlook from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

