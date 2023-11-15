Farm Online
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Albanese's APEC summit trip to put climate, trade on agenda

By Paul Osborne
November 15 2023 - 11:00am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is heading to San Francisco for the APEC summit. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)
Trade, climate and the digital economy are expected to be key topics for Anthony Albanese at the APEC summit in San Francisco.

