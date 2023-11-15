A high country hideaway billed as Australia's own ranch in the style of the hit US television drama Yellowstone is for sale near Mansfield.
The Montana-styled home owned by Collingwood Football Club CEO Craig Kelly is a lifestyle property with some "grazing potential" on 40 hectares (100 acres).
But if fans want a more more complete Yellowstone-type cattle ranch they can look further east at Omeo in Gippsland which is on the market across 859ha (2123 acres).
Jamunjie is a fair dinkum cattle property in the high country although the existing four-bedroom home is neat enough its doesn't have the rock construction of Mr Kelly's showpiece.
Both have appeal in terms of Yellowstone claims - the Dutton's fictitious ranch is said to be around 314,036ha (776,000 acres) in size giving more weight to the Omeo spread.
But the Jamunjie property in Gippsland comes with a shearing shed and has been running sheep, the Dutton family is notoriously hostile to sheep.
Mr Kelly's Merrijig property is listed for sale in a range between $4.5 million and $5 million.
The ranch-style four-bedroom home was built by Mr Kelly in 1996 and designed by architect Russell Barrett.
It offers 360 degree mountain views and Lake Eildon in the distance.
The home was built from hundred-year-old reclaimed timber and local stone with vaulted ceilings and expansive windows.
It has two stone fireplaces and a redgum slab bar, two outdoor entertaining decks and courtyard.
Agents say paddock fencing is rated good with shedding stables, five-car garage/workshop, three dams and multiple rainwater tank.
"An easy care farm, well set up for livestock, big enough to provide primary production income and tax benefits that go with it," agents suggested.
For more information contact the agents from McGrath Mansfield - Kate McDougall on 0419 303515 and Sam McDougall on 0475 235669.
Now across to Gippsland for Jamunjie, 10km north-west of Omeo.
The property offers large scale grazing and frontage to Bingo and Munjie creeks with no price range yet listed for the sale.
As well as the renovated four-bedroom residence overlooking the Bingo Munjie Valley it also has a three-bedroom home currently utilised as a farm stay.
It has a three-stand shearing shed with adjoining sheep yards and two sets of cattle yards.
Other improvements include a fully enclosed machinery shed and machinery/hay shed.
It is subdivided into 26 paddocks with good fencing including Gallagher electric support and 27 natural catchment and spring fed dams.
The property has an extensive pasture renovation history and a reliable 674mm average annual rainfall.
It is for sale by expression of interest closing November 29.
For information contact the agents from Elders - Nick Myer on 0427 610278, Mel Coster on 0408 725495 and Henry Mackinnon 0408 408299.
