Friday, November 17, 2023
Vietnam launches new animal welfare standards

November 17 2023 - 2:00pm
Tony Harman, Australian agriculture counsellor to Vietnam, Spencer Whitaker, market development manager Asia Pacific at MLA, Tang Anh Vinh, deputy head of public veterinary division - DAH and Wayne Collier, LiveCorp.
National animal welfare standards consistent with those applying to imported Australian-bred cattle have been announced in Vietnam, as part of the Australia-Vietnam Beef Cattle Symposium.

