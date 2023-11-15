Farm Online
Thursday, November 16, 2023
A Chinese investment company has been linked to the sale of Victoria's historic Greystones mansion

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated November 16 2023 - 7:51am, first published November 15 2023 - 4:00pm
No "for sale" signs at Greystones near Bacchus Marsh today after it was reported as being sold for around $80 million.
UPDATED: A Chinese investment company has been linked to the sale of Greystones, one of the few intact Victorian sheep runs remaining from the time of the squatters.

